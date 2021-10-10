Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,801.12. 946,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,489.45 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,804.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

