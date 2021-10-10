Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,453. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
