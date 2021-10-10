Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,453. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.