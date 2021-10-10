Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of ATVDY stock remained flat at $$4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.