Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Target Price at $38.95

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.95.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock remained flat at $$30.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

