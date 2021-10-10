Seedify.fund Market Cap Achieves $70.62 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $70.62 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00006981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00133838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.58 or 0.99918479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.73 or 0.06405797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,311,896 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFUNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.