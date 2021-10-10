DeHive Price Tops $1.16 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. DeHive has a market cap of $982,430.52 and approximately $466,024.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00133838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.58 or 0.99918479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.73 or 0.06405797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003291 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

