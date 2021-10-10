Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 269,543 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $513,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in The Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Kroger by 64.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 18.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,624 shares of company stock worth $3,010,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

