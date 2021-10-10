Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 284,833 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $156,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,718,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

