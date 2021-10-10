Brokerages Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Target Price at $14.33

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company.

Get AvePoint alerts:

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 in the last 90 days. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 519,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.