Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $12.29

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466,070. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.