Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $12.29

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466,070. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

