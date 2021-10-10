Analysts Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT at $88.60

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,913,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,193,425.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAB traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.74.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.