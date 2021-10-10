Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of COOSF remained flat at $$44.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $75.05.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.