Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of COOSF remained flat at $$44.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $75.05.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
