Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

POLY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 242,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,164. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a PE ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

