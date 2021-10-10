Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $3.20 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. 2,641,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,872. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

