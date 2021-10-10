-$1.02 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.93). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 27,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,115. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $715.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

