megaBONK Trading Down 9.6% This Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $159,879.08 and approximately $3,218.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00222588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00099744 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

