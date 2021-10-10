Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

