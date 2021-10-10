DAD Market Cap Hits $73.09 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $73.09 million and approximately $967,740.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAD has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00222588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00099744 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

