Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,103 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of The Hershey worth $497,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Hershey by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 289,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average is $172.06. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

