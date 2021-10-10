Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $232,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 29.0% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $492.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

