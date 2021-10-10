Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77,162 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.27. 3,735,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.72 and its 200-day moving average is $230.28. The stock has a market cap of $448.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

