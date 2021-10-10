Parkwood LLC Invests $1.08 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $27,286,888. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.69.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

