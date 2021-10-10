Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,801. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

