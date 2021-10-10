Brokerages Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Target Price at $39.45

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of PTR traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. 239,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PetroChina by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

