$119.69 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce sales of $119.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.37 million and the lowest is $115.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $718.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 922,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.48. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.