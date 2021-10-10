Donut Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,459.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $961,344.98 and approximately $4,459.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,965.96 or 0.99622291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.36 or 0.06389498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003360 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

