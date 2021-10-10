AntiMatter Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $27.92 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

