Tiger Eye Capital LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.8% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $354.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.30 and a 200-day moving average of $366.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

