Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 12,113,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,337,197. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

