$0.59 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.33. 268,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,736. Trex has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Trex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 422,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trex by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.