Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 164,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,483. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 101,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 169,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

