Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $1,424.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00505266 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

