Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report $177.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.93 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $703.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.68 million to $707.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $863.37 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock worth $38,565,550 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.02.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

