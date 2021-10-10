$494.73 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $494.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.20 million to $503.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $495.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,871. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

