Fort L.P. Sells 3,418 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

