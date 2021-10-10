Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 28,744 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.10% of The Clorox worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,066,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 228,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,177 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

CLX stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.48. 726,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,250. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average is $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

