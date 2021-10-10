Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.61 on Friday, hitting $531.12. 936,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

