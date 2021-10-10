Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 662 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $152.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

