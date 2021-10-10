Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 762,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

