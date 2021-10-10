Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,945 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $75,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 208,845 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,185,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

