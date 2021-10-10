Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $567,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $177.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.07. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

