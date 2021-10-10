Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,241,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,437,123 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,140,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

MDT stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

