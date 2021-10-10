$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,800. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.