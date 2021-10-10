Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $232,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,117,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $4,420,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 192.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $492.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

