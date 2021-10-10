Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $11,758.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024538 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00316208 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

