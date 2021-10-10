Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million.

INDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 529,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,182,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $9,775,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,204,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.