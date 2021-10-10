Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,266,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 102,131 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

