6,948 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8,057.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,783 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

OTIS opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

