Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.41 Billion Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,592,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,434 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,414,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after acquiring an additional 841,224 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $197.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,818. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

