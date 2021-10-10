Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $904.73 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397,869 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 59,228 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.66% of NXP Semiconductors worth $904,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16,544.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,884. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

